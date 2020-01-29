Dominican Safety – Part 3

Last week, we saw what travel agents had to say about the safety of the Dominican Republic. This week, we will see who they think is the perfect client to visit the Dominican Republic.

TravelPulse (TP): Tell me who the perfect D.R. client is (be as specific as possible) and how can agents get that client to the D.R?

Molly Gay (MG), an advisor with BE The Travel in Nashville, Tennessee: The D.R. is great for people who are looking for that true all-inclusive, upbeat resort vibe and are looking for a great deal. The rates are unbeatable right now, and all of the resorts I’ve seen do a great job of taking care of their guests. I think the D.R. would be great for bachelor/bachelorette parties, groups, or destination weddings.

Wendy Hoekwater (WH), Apple Leisure Group Vacations’ senior vice president of marketing: The Dominican Republic is a destination for those seeking a destination wedding, amazing beaches, with the most incredible all-inclusive resorts, those seeking amazing cuisine that delivers on the culture of the country, family trips and multi-generation trips as the all-inclusive resorts have the rooms with the space to accommodate up to seven. Groups will enjoy the spirit and dedication from a service and culture perspective. The destination has a great vibe for all occasions of travel.

Patrycja Kobak (PK), an advisor with OK Travel Agency in Chicago: There are resorts offering plenty of kid-friendly activities for families with children of all ages. People looking for active and/or party atmosphere won’t have a problem finding the right place on the island. On the other hand, those looking for relaxation and serenity will have many wonderful choices as well.

Roshine Varghese (RV), co-owner of Travel Tom in Washington, D.C.: Our ideal clients for the D.R. are honeymooners, bachelor/bachelorette groups, families, and brides and grooms who are looking to do a destination wedding.







Sheena Dersidan (SD), owner of IAMSHEGLOBAL, based in Los Angeles: The D.R. is perfect for those seeking a trip where they can be as busy or as lazy as they like. Mimosas and spa treatments followed by a day at the pool and a gourmet dinner under the stars can be had. An outback safari visiting local villages, sampling handmade products, followed by live music, drinks, and dancing? That can be had too. The D.R. is a destination for everyone from couples to families to friends to retirees that are looking to maximize their experience and value of their vacation dollars in a stunning tropical destination.

Check back next week to see what these travel experts say about the value of a trip to the D.R.







