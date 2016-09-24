Wednesday, October 16, 2019
2,436FansLike
662FollowersFollow

Most recent

How to create community

Jessi Healey -
What does it mean to create a community or a sense of community? First, let’s...

Haunted by Your Debt?

Bob Parm -
So, you bought those furnishings with zero interest with the best of intentions of paying...

Vacation resort of Presidents – Part 2

Phil Angelo -
The Casa de Campo Resort, located in the Dominican Republic, is well-known for features no...

Patriots down Porter Ridge 32-18

Ed Berti -
The Independence Patriots picked up their fourth win of the season with a 32-18 away...

Be Creative When Withdrawing from Retirement Accounts

Brandon Monette -
Once you turn 70 ½, you must begin a certain number of withdrawals from your...

“Athletes of the Week”

Ed Berti -
Independence Patriots Football:  Shai Wheeler - The senior caught a touchdown pass for 27 yards, intercepted a...

Get ’em Checked

Heather Wiskes -
October is breast cancer awareness month. It's sad to say that I don't know anyone...

Queen’s Grant Gymnasium and Student Performance Center Planned

Ed Berti -
Queen's Grant High School reported recently they purchased property adjacent to their current campus on...

Jenuinely Organized helps people get organized with a “Jen”-tle touch

Local Author -
By Alison Randall Organizing and decluttering our homes and lives are often resolutions people make in...

Hometown

Happenings

Queen’s Grant Gymnasium and Student Performance Center Planned

Ed Berti -
Queen's Grant High School reported recently they purchased property adjacent to their current campus on Idlewild Road to construct a new facility to be...

Jenuinely Organized helps people get organized with a “Jen”-tle touch

Fall and Winter Home Preparation

Students at Queen’s Grant chosen for music program

Independence JROTC cadets support veterans

Deep Cleaning Inside

Business Spotlight

Business Spotlight

It’s Your Race, Your Pace at 265 Point Total Fitness

Ellen West -
We all want to be healthy, but the journey to get there can be long and arduous.  Tamara Jackson, “Coach Tam”, owner of 265...

Wells Fargo Reaches Out To Those In Need

SBS Ventures LLC Event Planning Made Easy

Aflac–Decoding the Duck

Mr. Appliance–A Commitment to Service

Carolina Pea Pods LLC Offering Support to Local Families

Sports

Sports

Patriots down Porter Ridge 32-18

Ed Berti -
The Independence Patriots picked up their fourth win of the season with a 32-18 away conference victory against Porter Ridge in a key game...
Sports

“Athletes of the Week”

Ed Berti -
Independence Patriots Football:  Shai Wheeler - The senior caught a touchdown pass for 27 yards, intercepted a pass at the goal line, and returned a kick-off...

“Featured Player of the Week”

Independence QB throws for three touchdowns in road victory

Featured Player of the Week

Myers Park Crushes Rocky River 62-7

Athletes of the Week

Patriots rumble past Ravens 4-0 in local rival soccer match

Columns

Columns

This Week’s Outstanding Athletes

Ed Berti -
Independence Patriots:  Softball:   Kirsten Kirby - The freshman catcher and utility player had a solid first season defensively for the Patriots in 13 games played....
Sweet Harvest Happenings

“Summer time and the living is easy,”

Lindy Sellers -
“Summer time and the living is easy,” so goes the old Gershwin song. It’s easy, until July hits and the gardens are exploding with...

Family fun around town

Important Travel Updates – Part 3

5 holiday experiences for the family

Resume

November Career Coach Corner Q&A

Weather

Upcoming Events

Wed 16

Mint Hill Farmers Market

May 4 @ 8:00 am - October 26 @ 12:00 pm
Wed 16

Free From Financial Mess

May 24, 2019 - May 24, 2021
Wed 16

Three Young Photographers Featured at Mint Hill Town Hall Exhibit

July 15 @ 9:00 am - October 16 @ 5:00 pm
Wed 16

Servant’s Heart Community Boutique

August 3 @ 10:00 am - December 7 @ 5:00 pm
Wed 16

Three Young Photographers Featured at Mint Hill Town Hall Exhibit

August 13 @ 9:00 am - October 16 @ 5:00 pm
Thu 17

Mint Hill American Legion Post 555

October 17 @ 5:00 pm - 7:30 pm
Sat 19

Coffee with a Candidate

October 19 @ 8:00 am - 10:00 am
Sat 19

The SheREIGNS Experience

October 19 @ 9:00 am - 3:30 pm
Sat 19

Back By Popular Demand: Second Mini-Workshop on “Pull String Art”

October 19 @ 1:00 pm - 3:00 pm
Mon 21

Knot Just Knitting

October 21 @ 1:00 pm - 3:00 pm

View More…

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK

Social LikeBox & Feed plugin Powered By Weblizar
Heap | Mobile and Web Analytics
© Copyright 2018 The Mint Hill Times